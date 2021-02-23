NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 78-year-old woman confronted a burglar inside her Brooklyn home.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 near Grant Avenue and O'Brien Place in Cypress Hills.
Police said the victim came home and found a man inside.
He allegedly ordered her into the kitchen and demanded cash, before making off with $50, a Dell laptop, NOOK e-reader and $1,000 in rings.
Police said the woman was not injured, but the search continues for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.