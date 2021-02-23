HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut has a new vaccine eligibility schedule based on age.
Starting next Monday, people ages 55 to 64 can get vaccinated.
About three weeks later on March 22, that expands to include people ages 45 to 54.
As of April 12, it’s 35 to 44. And May 3, 16 to 34.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the move is meant to avoid chaos and confusion, but the timetable could change.
“Obviously, it depends on supply, depends on weather, depends on whether 95% of that age cohort wants to get vaccinated or something closer to 70%,” he said Monday.
The state will also allow pre-K through 12 school staff and teachers, as well as professional child care providers, to get the vaccine in March at dedicated clinics.
