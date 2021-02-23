ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude will not be charged.
A grand jury made the decision Tuesday.READ MORE: Retired NYPD Officer Thomas Webster, Republican Committeeman Philip Grillo Arrested For Alleged Roles In Capitol Riot
The 41-year-old Black man’s death last March sparked nightly protests in Rochester.READ MORE: Family Of Brooklyn Woman Who Was Murdered In 2017 Wants Officers Found Guilty Of 'Failure To Take Police Action' Fired: 'They Have Destroyed A Family'
The officers were shown on body camera video holding Prude down until he stopped breathing. He was naked and handcuffed.
Lawyers for the seven police officers who were suspended have aid they were strictly following their training.MORE NEWS: Black History Is Our History: MLB Working To Incorporate Negro League Stats Into Official Record