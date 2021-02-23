NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after he was slashed in the throat late Monday night in Hell’s Kitchen.
The attack happened just after 11:30 p.m. on 48th Street near 10th Avenue.
Police said the 38-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect inside a deli before the slashing.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.