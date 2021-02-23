NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is making access to the coronavirus vaccine easier for its employees.
Starting Wednesday, the agency will open its own employee vaccination program.
“We want to see as many employees as possible get through the vaccine,” interim NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg said. “Transit workers have carried this city on their backs, and if we’re going to get back to normal, we need to step up and all get our shots.”
The vaccine center will be open Wednesday through Sunday at 130 Livingston St. in Brooklyn.
Employees are not required to go through the MTA’s program to get a vaccine and are encouraged to go where is most convenient to them.
The MTA hopes to give out 200 doses a day or 1,000 a week.
So far, 10,000 transit workers have been vaccinated.