ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three New Jersey State troopers pulled off an incredible rescue to help a teenager stuck in a frigid marsh.
It happened in Alloway Township, Salem County, late Sunday night.
Troopers responded to a report of a 14-year-old boy who ran away from home.
They found the teen trapped waist dep in the water, breathing slowly and unresponsive.
He was pulled to safety and taken to a local hospital.
He is expected to make a full recovery.