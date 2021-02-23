NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York takes another step on the road to reopening Thursday.

Nearly a year after the lockdown began, stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 people or more can welcome back spectators.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, there will be plenty of restrictions in place.

The Barclays Center plans to open with a few hundred fans, working its way up to 10% capacity. It will also open two hours early to get fans safely inside.

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Before the fun, comes safety, including air filters and surface cleaning.

“Our air changes out at least nine times every hour,” Barclays Center General Manager Adina Erwin told CBS2. “Circulating clean air in and out.”

Fans must complete a PCR at-home test sent to them within 72 hours and an online questionnaire. Then, a second rapid antigen test at the arena, along with a temperature check.

Stadium seats have been marked off in pairs or fours, while courtside seats and other spots are set up in pods.

“We’ve been referring to these as our living rooms. We built 10 of these,” BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi said. “Mini-suites here in our seating bowl.”

The arena can seat 18,000 and will work its way up to 1,800 in the next few weeks.

Madison Square Garden, though, will be welcoming 2,000 guests starting Tuesday, when the Knicks take on the Golden State Warriors.

Fans must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours, complete a health survey and undergo temperatures screening.

All tickets will be digital, and doors will open 90 minutes before the game. Guests will be assigned specific entrances, and the arena will be 100% cashless.

Meanwhile, New Jersey plans to follow suit.

“As our numbers continue to decline, we believe we can safely take this step,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The governor said starting March 1, entertainment venues with a fixed seating capacity of 5,000 or more can reopen at 10% capacity indoors or 15% outdoors.

In all arenas, fans must wear face coverings at all times, unless eating or drinking.

