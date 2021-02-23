Snow/rain showers push through late this morning through the mid to late afternoon hours. It will be mainly wet around here with snow showers mainly confined to our northwest suburbs where they could see anywhere from a trace to a coating… 1″ far N&W.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, overall. Temps will fall into the 30s with some 20s inland/N&W (refreezing).
Tomorrow’s the pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 50… 50+ S&W. Some showers will push through during the evening, but they’ll be mainly in the form of rain.
Thursday’s a little cooler with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.