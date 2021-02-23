CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man who allegedly tried to pull down a woman’s pants on a Manhattan subway platform Saturday.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on the northbound N/Q/R/W platform inside the 14th Street-Union Square subway station.

Police are trying to find a man who allegedly tried to pull down a woman’s pants on a Manhattan subway platform on Feb. 20, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say a 27-year-old woman was waiting on the platform when an unknown individual approached her from behind and tried to pull her pants down.

The woman yelled at the individual, who then walked away and got on a northbound R train.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

