CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Assault, Local TV, New York, robbery, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s been another assault and robbery in the New York City subway system, and police want your help finding the suspect.

Authorities say it happened on Feb. 18 at around 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 78-Year-Old Woman Finds Burglar Inside Brooklyn Home, Police Say

(credit: NYPD)

According to police, the victim, a 68-year-old man, was exiting the staircase of the Bay Ridge Ave. R train station. That’s when the suspect approached him and started beating him up in an apparent random attack. The suspect made off with the victim’s wallet.

READ MORE: NYPD: Trio Suspected Of Stealing $5,000 Purse From Dior Store At Hudson Yards

The incident comes after a series of violent crimes in the New York City subway system. The NYPD has recently deployed hundreds of officers into the system in response to the uptick in crimes.

MORE NEWS: Road To Reopening: Barclays Center, Madison Square Garden Set To Welcome Back Spectators

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team