NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s been another assault and robbery in the New York City subway system, and police want your help finding the suspect.
Authorities say it happened on Feb. 18 at around 3:30 p.m.READ MORE: 78-Year-Old Woman Finds Burglar Inside Brooklyn Home, Police Say
According to police, the victim, a 68-year-old man, was exiting the staircase of the Bay Ridge Ave. R train station. That’s when the suspect approached him and started beating him up in an apparent random attack. The suspect made off with the victim’s wallet.READ MORE: NYPD: Trio Suspected Of Stealing $5,000 Purse From Dior Store At Hudson Yards
The incident comes after a series of violent crimes in the New York City subway system. The NYPD has recently deployed hundreds of officers into the system in response to the uptick in crimes.MORE NEWS: Road To Reopening: Barclays Center, Madison Square Garden Set To Welcome Back Spectators
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.