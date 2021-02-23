NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newark Liberty, John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia all made it onto the TSA‘s top 10 list of “good catches” detected at airports in 2020.
Catches at Tri-State Area airports make up half the list, including the Nos. 3, 2 and 1 spot.
Coming in at No. 8 on the list was 107 Roman candles spotted in a traveler’s bag at LaGuardia Airport back in November.
Catch No. 5 also took place at LaGuardia Airport and involved a device resembling a pipe bomb. Turns out, it was a homemade humidor containing a partially smoked cigar.
No. 3 took place at Newark Liberty International Airport, where TSA agents detected a long-barreled rifle, magazine, and ammo hidden behind the lining of a suitcase.
No. 2 was a suspicious device spotted at JFK Airport. It was comprised of a two large electronic items wired up to a power source. Agents thought it might be an improvised explosive device, but it turned out to be a solar panel that had been rewired to power an electronic item.
The TSA says its top good catch of the year was when two canine handlers at Newark Liberty fell in love and got married in June. Their dogs, Obelix and Proto, participated in their wedding.
