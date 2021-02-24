ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two Atlantic City police officers helped a woman who gave birth before she could get to a hospital.
The officers were leaving a hospital on Saturday when a driver pulled up asking for help for her friend.
Police say the passenger in the vehicle had just given birth and the baby girl was in her pants.
ACPD Officers Help Deliver Baby Girl – More info: https://t.co/z0uwqQ8rSy @NJPBA24 pic.twitter.com/9zSjuUxStg
— AtlanticCityPD (@AtlanticCityPD) February 24, 2021
One officer safely removed the baby.
After medical personnel cut the umbilical cord, which had been wrapped around the baby’s neck, she was brought inside for evaluation.
Both the mom and the baby are said to be doing well.