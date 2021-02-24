SANDY HOOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Bruce Springsteen pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally consuming alcohol at Gateway National Recreation Area.
The 71-year-old singer was ordered to pay a $540 fine.READ MORE: 6-Year-Old Boy Struck And Killed While Boarding School Bus With Brother In Brooklyn
Springsteen was arrested last November in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.
Police said he was cited for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.READ MORE: FEMA Vaccination Sites Open For Brooklyn And Queens Residents At Medgar Evers And York Colleges
The first two charges were dropped after his blood-alcohol level came back .02.
Gateway National Recreation Area is a federal property, where alcohol is prohibited.MORE NEWS: Police Release Pictures Of Person They Say Punched 2-Year-Old Repeatedly In The Face On NYC Subway
Springsteen has a week to pay the fine. In a lighter moment, the judge jokingly asked him how much time he’ll need to come up with the money.