NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s been a spotlight on African-American sororities and fraternities recently, ever since Vice President Kamala Harris thanked members of her sorority and the Divine Nine for supporting her campaign.

But what exactly is the Divine Nine, and how are Black fraternities and sororities different from all the others?

From the outside looking in, Black Greek life might look like one big party, and most people will tell you it’s a lot of fun.

There are four African-American sororities and five fraternities that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council, together known as the Divine Nine.

Each has their own colors, meaningful symbols, unique hand gestures and even calls that you’ll hear during social events.

But Black Greek life is also a serious matter because these organizations share a commitment to academic achievement and uplifting the Black community.

“African-American fraternities and sororities are just as integral of the Black community as the Black church,” said Lawrence C. Ross, the author who coined the phrase “the Divine Nine” for one of his books.

He’s also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

“They’re working together to basically go into society and to, in some ways, prove that one is a first-class citizen in contrast to what America is saying to the Black community,” Ross said.

So who are the members of the Divine Nine?

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, founded at Cornell University in 1906 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, founded at Howard University in 1908 Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, founded at Indiana University in 1911 Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, founded at Howard University in 1991 Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, founded at Howard University in 1913 Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, founded at Howard University in 1914 Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, founded at Howard University in 1920 Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, founded at Butler University in 1922 Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, founded at Morgan State University in 1963

Each of the organizations exists in part to bolster African-American college students while they’re on campus, academically and socially.

“Basically, I just loved what I saw. I loved the sisterhood. I loved how they supported each other,” said Shayla Crawford-Hymon, a senior at Montclair State University and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

“Even if you only had one friend … that one true friend can get you through anything, and that’s what we are to each other,” said Harry Watson, president of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Harlem Chapter.

But they’re also devoted to serving their communities, and it’s not just a collegiate endeavor.

Mary Bentley Lamar is the North Atlantic regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

“Many Greek organizations are started in college, and once your college years are over, you are pretty much finished with your activity with that organization. Whereas in the Divine Nine … we commit to service, sisterhood, brotherhood in the case of fraternities, for a lifetime,” she said.

Both undergraduate and alumni members of all the groups routinely collect and distribute food, clothing and other necessities. Leadership and mentoring programs for kids are cornerstones, along with voter registration drives and fundraisers to provide scholarships.

Valerie Hollingsworth Baker is the international president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.

“We have so many members who are lawyers and doctors and aerospace engineers and you know … They’re able to steer you in a direction of where you may want to go when you’re thinking about a career in life,” she said.

“Most of my teachers were Deltas … They always seem to be, you know, women who were extremely brilliant, well-spoken and just about uplifting the community,” said Felita Ford Granby, a member of Delta Sigma Theta.

“I was influenced by somebody when I got to college, she was my mentor. We had the same major, the same interests … She was just everything I wanted to be, and for her to be an S G Rho. I said, oh OK, I want to be an S G Rho too,” said Kirsten James, a member of Sigma Gamma Rho.

For some people, Black Greek life is literally a family affair.

That’s the case for CBS2’s Elise Finch. She, her mother, her sister and her niece are all members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

“I knew it was a lifelong commitment. I knew I would be active. I had no idea how active and I wasn’t sure what my children would do or grandchild would do, so I’m amazed,” Charlette Finch said.

African Americans still face unique challenges on college campuses and in their communities, so the Divine Nine is as necessary today as it was more than a century ago when most of the organizations were founded.