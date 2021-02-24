NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — GameStop shares surged again Wednesday.
The gaming retailer’s stock rose to $91.71 when the markets closed.
That’s up nearly 104% from the day before.
The jump comes one day after GameStop announced its chief financial officer would resign in March as the company focuses on e-commerce growth.
In January, GameStop was at the center of a trading frenzy fueled by online investors who drove the stock to jump around 1,600%.