NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A one-of-a-kind art exhibit is coming to New York.

With the help of modern technology, guests will get a rare opportunity to “step inside” the art of Vincent van Gogh.

A colorful burst of hopeful sunflowers invites you into the world of van Gogh.

“It’s all around you. So, it’s van Gogh’s art. You walk in and you walk through the space and everything around you is illuminated by the art,” said Corey Ross, co-producer of the Immersive Van Gogh.

The traditional way to view art is against a white wall in respectful silence, but this is immersive.

“We’re seeing a very youthful audience, so not the traditional art gallery audience, so it certainly is bringing new people to art,” Ross told CBS2’s Steve Overymer.

Music sets the mood as his famous windmill beckons you closer. Masterpieces are projected at a scale that allows you to see every detailed brushstroke while walking through “Wheatfield with Crows.”

“You can see the paint strokes and you can see the speckles and everything because it’s on a 50-foot wall, and you can see it like you’ve never seen before,” Ross said.

The combination of art and sound magnifies the depth of “The Starry Night,” where oil-on-canvas comes to life.

“If you want to talk about the delta between van Gogh’s original pieces and what’s going on here might be DJs and how they remix music and come up with a new piece out of that,” Ross said.

Digital circles are projected on the floor, allowing proper social distancing as you step inside the world of one of the world’s greatest artists.

“Do you think this form of media will be the new way to appreciate art?” Overmyer asked.

“You’re not going to get me to come on and say, ‘Don’t go see the original pieces.’ This is certainly a new way of encountering art and I think this is going to become a bigger and bigger movement,” Ross said.

Where the environment becomes part of the art.

The exhibit is set to open in June, but the location of the exhibit has not yet been revealed.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday morning at vangoghnyc.com.