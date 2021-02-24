EASTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s a new convenience for carnivores — meat from a vending machine.

An upstate butcher is expanding its business to the northern suburbs with an automat selling beef, chicken and pork, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Wednesday.

When the Carforas walked by and peeked in the door of the spot on Post Road in Eastchester, their reaction was understandable.

“We said, ‘What the heck is that?'” Tony Carfora said with a laugh.

Make no mis-steak, it’s Westchester County‘s first collection of meat vending machines. They are selling products from Applestone Meat Co. in Ulster County.

“They just love how clean it is, how easy it is to use the machines, and that there is such a large selection,” Applestone’s Hilary Garfein said.

They include cuts you may never have heard of, such as Coulotte steak. Applestone features high-end stuff ethically sourced from regional providers.

“The convenience is nice, but it’s basically the quality of the meat,” said Jennifer Smith of Scarsdale.

“No added hormones, no antibiotics,” Garfein added.

It’s pricier than a supermarket, comparable to a gourmet butcher shop.

For those of us of a certain age, meat from a vending machine brings back memories of a New York institution from back in the day — the old Horn & Hardart automats — with delights behind every door.

“The fact that we’re bringing it back is kind of nostalgic for them,” Garfein said.

The refrigerated vending machines operate 24/7, convenient for makin’ a bacon run in the middle of the night.