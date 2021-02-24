CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City takes another step on the road to reopening Thursday when middle schools welcome students into the classroom again.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio is looking toward the day when high school students can also return.

“I expect in the next few weeks to be able to give you a sense of the way forward. I am very hopeful, given everything we’re seeing, that we can get high school back and get it back relatively soon. It’s something I absolutely want to do in this school year we’re in right now,” the mayor said.

De Blasio says public schools have administered 500,000 COVID tests for students and staff.

The Department of Education says an estimated 30,000 educators have been vaccinated at city-run sites. That number doesn’t include those who received the vaccine at other facilities.

