NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man who allegedly tried to pull down a woman’s pants on a Manhattan subway platform Saturday.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. on the northbound N/Q/R/W platform inside the 14th Street-Union Square subway station.READ MORE: Police Release Photos Of Individual Wanted In Connection To Assault Of 2-Year-Old Child On Subway
Police say a 27-year-old woman was waiting on the platform when an unknown individual approached her from behind and tried to pull her pants down.READ MORE: Police: Man Beaten Up, Robbed Getting Off The Subway In Bay Ridge
The woman yelled at the individual, who then walked away and got on a northbound R train.MORE NEWS: NYPD To Add 644 Additional Officers To Subway System Patrol
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.