By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man and woman they say attacked a couple in their 70s over a parking spot dispute.

It happened back on Jan. 16 on Gateway Drive in East New York, Brooklyn.

Police said the suspects got into an argument with a 72-year-old woman and 75-year-old man over a parking space.

The female suspect allegedly pushed the woman to the ground, and the male suspect punched the man in the face.

The woman suffered a cut to the back of her head and was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. The man suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Police said the suspects took off in a 2012 Dodge Avenger.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

