PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The cause of what witnesses said was a head-on crash in New Jersey is under investigation.

It shut down parts of Route 20 in Paterson on Wednesday morning, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Neighbors said it was a wrong-way collision at such a high rate of speed, the vehicles were broken down to pieces.

Multiple families said it was the worst accident they’ve ever seen.

Chopper 2 showed the crushed remains of the early morning multi-vehicle crash.

Neighbors said a blue KIA was driving the wrong-way down the southbound lanes on Route 20, when it slammed into two other cars.

“When I got up it was around like 5, 5:30. Then I heard a loud bang and then I came to the window and I see all the cars and lights,” resident Ella Coney said.

Families jolted awake by the crash said multiple ambulances carted patients away to the hospital.

All morning, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office could be seen taking notes and photos, re-constructing the accident site.

The severe front-end damage was a frightening sight.

“It’s chilling, really. It’s terrible to see. My heart goes out to everybody involved,” resident Michael Symonds said.

While investigators haven’t released the cause of the crash, families said speeding and drag racing have been a long-time problem on the stretch of road, adding accidents are routine. However, they said none have ever looked this severe.

“This is a real traffic accident blackspot here. We see crashes every year, several times a year,” Symonds said.

As of late Wednesday morning, officials were not saying how many people were involved in the crash and if there were any fatalities.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report