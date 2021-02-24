PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Four dogs are hoping to find a new home after their owners died of the coronavirus.

“This is the first instance we’ve had an entire family die, and these pets have nowhere to go,” said Nassau Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals President Gary Rogers.

Chihuahua Izzy, boxer Winston and black labs Oliver and Isabelle were the cherished pets of a loving Plainview, Long Island, family and an integral part of their lives.

The mom died of cancer in 2020, and sadly, last week, the dad, Barry, died of COVID. Days later, only child Jennifer also succumbed to COVID, and the Nassau County SPCA took in the animals.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“They’ve lost their pet parents, and they are out of their home. And this is the side of COVID that nobody looks at,” Rogers told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

The often-overlooked impact of the pandemic is touching many lives.

The North Shore Animal League America has pets whose owners have died or who lost jobs and can no longer afford their care.

Kennel director Rachael Rudman says as painful as it might be, owners must have backup plans.

“So that if, god forbid, something happens or you can’t take care of the animal, there is a plan for them,” she said. “It’s also really important to think about the financial aspect of it, that the animal is going to be taken care of medically, is going to be fed.”

HOW TO HELP

Nassau County SPCA

Website: nassaucountyspca.org

Hotline: 516-843-7722

North Shore Animal League America

Website: animalleague.org

Phone: 516-883-7575

Not-for-profit organizations that depend on donations say fostering a pet displaced by COVID is another option for those returning to work or who are unable to commit to an animal for a decade or more.

The SPCA hopes one family can adopt all four dogs.

“We’re looking for a place, we are hoping to try to get all four of them in together,” Rogers said.

The SPCA posted about the dogs on Facebook, writing, “They’ve lost everything. It breaks our hearts when we look into their little faces and they are asking when they could go home, but we are determined to keep those tails wagging.”