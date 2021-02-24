HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Ned Lamont is pushing his proposal to legalize adult use of recreational marijuana in Connecticut.
On Wednesday, he held a roundtable discussion with business leaders, community advocates, and legal experts on how to regulate it.
“Doing this in association with all of our other regional governors. We are not an island unto ourselves. We can do this in a safe, regulated way that it redresses some of the wrongs of the past and gives folks who have been hardest hit the opportunity to get back on their feet,” Lamont said.
READ MORE: Gov. Lamont Says It’s Time To Legalize Marijuana, Sports Betting In Conn., Adds Partnerships With N.J., N.Y. Will Grow
Adult use of marijuana is legal in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Lawmakers in New York are working towards legalization.
Under Lamont’s plan, people would be allowed to possess less than an ounce and half of marijuana, and some prior charges would be erased.