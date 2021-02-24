NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City Hall paused Wednesday to congratulate a legendary radio reporter.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and staff took time out of their daily virtual briefing with reporters to honor WCBS Newsradio 880’s Rich Lamb.READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Fined $540 For Illegally Consuming Alcohol, DWI Charge Dropped
Lamb is officially retiring Friday after 50 years in the news business.READ MORE: Gov. Lamont Holds Roundtable Discussion On How To Regulate Recreational Marijuana In Connecticut
WATCH: Mayor De Blasio’s Daily COVID Briefing
Wednesday was his last mayoral news conference. He covered his first during the Koch administration 43 years ago.MORE NEWS: Witnessing Describe Stunning Head-On, Wrong-Way Crash On Route 20 In Paterson: 'It's Chilling. It's Terrible To See'
Lamb has worked with CBS2 on political debates, and we send him the warmest wishes and congratulations on his retirement.