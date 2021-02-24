NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent attempted robbery was caught on video at a subway station in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows the 60-year-old victim fight off the would-be purse thief.READ MORE: FEMA Vaccination Sites Open For Brooklyn And Queens Residents At Medgar Evers And York Colleges
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday inside the N train station at 86th Street in Gravesend.READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Woman Shot In Leg While Walking Near Prospect Park
Police said the suspect punched the woman and kicked her multiple times while trying to take her purse, but the victim held on tight.
Investigators are searching for the suspect, who they believe changed her clothes at a nearby business after the attack.MORE NEWS: Thrive NYC Director: City's New Mental Health Response Pilot Program To Begin In Harlem
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.