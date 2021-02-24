CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Transportation Security Administration is now hiring.

The TSA is looking to hire 6,000 new security officers as it prepares for an expected surge in summer travel.

The jobs will be for positions at 430 airports across the country, including Newark International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The agency says it will use virtual job fairs and other recruitment efforts.

For view open positions, visit TSA.gov/TSO.

