NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old woman was shot in the knee while walking near Prospect Park.
It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Winthrop Street near Bedford Avenue.
The woman was walking with her boyfriend at the time. It's unclear if they were the intended targets.
She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.