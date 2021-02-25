NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect caught on video walking into a cellphone store with a bouquet of flowers.
It happened around 12:20 p.m. Monday inside a Boost Mobile store on East 170th Street in the Bronx.
Police said the suspect walked in with the flowers and approached a 25-year-old female employee.
Surveillance video shows him put the flowers down and pull out an unknown object.
Police said he demanded money, then grabbed the worker and forced her into the back of the store.
He allegedly stole $16,000 from an unlocked safe before taking off.
Police said he was last seen heading west on 17th Street toward Jerome Avenue.
The employee was not hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.