Today will be sunny and breezy, but it will be a little cooler. Expect highs in the upper 40s.
Things quiet down tonight with just a few passing clouds. Temps will fall into the low 30s in the city with 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be another bright day with temperatures closer to normal. Expect highs in the mid 40s.
Our next round of precipitation pushes in late Friday night/early Saturday morning with a little snow (T-2″) N&W at the onset and rain elsewhere. Ultimately everyone will changeover to rain with things winding down mid to late afternoon. Temperature-wise, it will be considerably mild with highs in the low 50s.
Another round of showers/rain is likely on Sunday.