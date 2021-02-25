By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! We're starting off on the chilly side today, but plenty of sunshine is on the way.
Temps will climb into the mid 40s this afternoon, about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We're picking up a brisk NW breeze behind last night's weak front, so it'll likely feel more like the upper 30s and low 40s. Still, not bad compared to what we've dealt with recently!
The nice weather continues into Friday with seasonable temps in the low 40s. Clouds will then be on the increase Friday night. Our next rain risk arrives Saturday morning and could make for a damp weekend. Even so, it's mild… back to near 50 degrees.
Have a good one!