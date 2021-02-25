NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public middle schools welcome students back into the classroom Thursday for the first time in months.

However, there are still concerns about safety from both students and teachers.

Nearly 62,000 students in grades six through eight who chose in-person learning will return after being remote since November.

“Let me be as clear as I could be, kids need to be back in school as quickly as possible, and it is so good for them, for their health and well being, for families,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

While many other cities have not reopened schools, de Blasio has been adamant New York City public schools need to be fully open by September.

“We want to go further and we want to get ready for a really, really great September when everyone’s back,” he said. “The reason this has worked is because we set the highest standards in the nation.”

Those standards include social distancing, mask wearing, deep cleaning and disinfection.

“We’re adding teams to conduct weekly testing in middle schools, as well as continued weekly testing at all of our elementary schools,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

About half of the city’s middle schools will reopen with five-day-a-week instruction, while the others have a hybrid model.

Schools: The New Normal

While some parents are ready, others are still hesitant.

“Get back to school, see their friends,” one man said.

“It’s very difficult for the kids, difficult for the parents,” a woman added. “It’s really, really important they go back.”

CBS2 spoke with some middle school teachers earlier this month.

“To go back to schools right now, it’s really unsafe and it’s irresponsible,” said social studies teacher Dermott Myrie. “Everybody is begging, we’re crying for vaccines, especially the in-person folks.”

According to the Department of Education, roughly 30,000 educators have been vaccinated to date — that’s about one third of staff.

“Even putting the most positive spin on the city’s numbers, there are tens of thousands of staff who have not yet had access to the vaccine,” United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew told CBS2.

Elementary schools resumed in-person learning in December, and the mayor hopes to make an announcement about high schools in the next few weeks.