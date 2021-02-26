NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charges have been upgraded against a man accused of stabbing a 36-year-old Asian man in the back Thursday in Lower Manhattan, police sources tell CBS2.

Salman Muflihi, 23, is now facing attempted murder as a hate crime, sources say. He was originally charged with attempted criminal negligence homicide, assault, forgery and possession of a weapon.

Police said the 36-year-old victim is fighting for his life in critical condition.

After the attack, Muflihi allegedly turned himself in to the district attorney’s office and confessed, police sources said.

WATCH: CBS2’s Cory James Reports After Another Member Of Asian Community Attacked In New York City

“This is very upsetting. We have been seeing so many more attacks on Asians. This is a hate crime. I don’t care how you say it,” Jenny Low, Democratic district leader in Chinatown, told CBS2’s Cory James.

The NYPD said there have been two prior hate crime incidents this year, but they’re only classified as such when words are exchanged. Last year, there were 29 incidents, including 24 that were believed to have been motivated by COVID-19. In 2019, there were only three anti-Asian hate crimes.

“We need the mayor and the police department to put some resources in the Anti-Hate Crime Task Force. I understand that they are sort of volunteering to do that, but without resources they can’t do their work. It’s like, you have a vehicle and you don’t put gas in it and you don’t charge it up, they can’t run,” Low said.

Right now, more than 3,000 hate incidents directed at Asian-Americans have been recorded since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, according to one advocacy group.

Some of the recent disturbing incidents in New York City include a Flushing, Queens woman who was violently pushed to the ground, a SoHo woman who was peppered sprayed on the street, and now Thursday’s stabbing, which sent another Asian New Yorker to the hospital.

CBS2’s Cory James contributed to this report.