NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly shoved another woman onto the subway tracks in the Bronx.
Luz Sanchez was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter and attempted reckless endangerment.
Police said the 29-year-old attacked 54-year-old Rosa Elizabeth Galeas-Florencio shortly before 8 a.m. on Feb. 9 at the 174th Street station in Crotona Park East.
"I thought I was going to die in that moment," the victim told CBS2 through a translator. "She came at me with her body. I wasn't near the train track. I was about three meters away and she made me trip, but I didn't fall… She came at me again and this time I went down."
A Good Samaritan helped Galeas-Florencio back onto the platform as the suspect took off.
“I was desperate when I saw the train was coming. There was a guy there. I think he was in shock, so I screamed, ‘Help me! Help me!'” she said. “That’s when he quickly came toward me and took me out.”
Galeas-Florencio told CBS2 this was the second time she’s been attacked on the subway.
The MTA has called for more security and mental health services following a string of unprovoked attacks on passengers and transit workers in recent weeks.