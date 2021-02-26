NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman died while climbing the stairs to her 19th-story apartment during a power outage in the Bronx.

The woman’s building has been without power since Friday morning after a fire erupted in the basement.

Smoke billowed from the Co-Op City apartment building, rising from the basement where firefighters say a transformer caught fire.

While there were no injuries during the fight to put out the flames around 8 a.m., police say a 73-year-old woman is dead after she collapsed and ran out of oxygen seven hours later while taking the stairs to her 19th-floor apartment on De Kruif Place.

Michael Liles learned about what happened to his neighbor on his walk home from work.

“That’s horrible. It shouldn’t happen,” he told CBS2’s Cory James.

He’s now going home to a pitch-black apartment and no electricity.

“You would think the power would be back on by now, but things happen,” he said.

Officials say buildings one through eight were without power, along with Dreiser Shopping Center, Friday night.

According to Riverbay Corporation, which manages Co-Op City, that is approximately 10,000 people.

Authorities say they hope to repair electric, water and heat services no later than Saturday morning.

Power was starting to be restored to some buildings late Friday night.

Police say they have opened up warming centers in buildings nine, ten and eleven and Bartow room 31. People can also go to those locations to charge their phones and get water.