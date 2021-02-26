NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is speaking out about the sexual harassment claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
"The allegations are extremely disturbing, obviously, and there is absolutely no place for that in any part of our life," Stewart-Cousins said.
Former aide Lindsey Boylan says Cuomo kissed her and asked her to play strip poker in 2017.
Boylan also accuses the governor of creating a culture of sexual harassment and bullying within his administration.
The governor denies the claims.