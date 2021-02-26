NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released video of a violent robbery in Queens.
Police say the suspect dragged a 44-year-old woman to the ground, then punched and kicked her before running off with her purse.
This happened on Tuesday outside an apartment building on 35th Avenue and Linden Place in Flushing.
The woman, who is Asian, suffered minor injuries.
The NYPD does not, however, consider this part of the recent hate crimes targeting Asian Americans because it does not appear the victim was targeted because she is Asian.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.