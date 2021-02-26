GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police want the public to be on the lookout for a woman accused of robbing seniors in Connecticut.
Greenwich Police said the suspect targeted at least two elderly victims in a parking lot on Greenwich Avenue.READ MORE: Sources: Salman Muflihi Faces Hate Crime Charges In Stabbing Of Asian Man In Lower Manhattan
In each incident, the woman allegedly distracted the victims by dropping money. When the victims looked for the money, she allegedly reached into their cars and stole their purses.READ MORE: Elizabeth Galarza Arrested For Allegedly Repeatedly Punching 2-Year-Old In The Face On Subway
Police said a male suspect helped her carry out the crimes.MORE NEWS: New Yorkers At Bronx Food Pantry Describe Need For Federal Stimulus Checks, $15 Minimum Wage; 'Got To Choose Between Rent, Food'
Anyone with information about robberies is asked to call 203-622-8004 or the Confidential Tip-Line at 203-622-3333.