SAINT JAMES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — You’ve heard of the headless horseman, but what about a headless horse?
Suffolk County Police are searching for whoever beheaded a fiberglass horse statue in Saint James.
It happened back on Jan. 18 outside Greenhouse Antiques and Collectibles on North Country Road.
Police said three people broke the statue, valued around $2,000, and stole the head.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.