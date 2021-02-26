NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot to death overnight in a car in Queens.
It happened just after midnight near Woodhaven Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in the Glendale section.READ MORE: New York Nursing Homes Reopen To Visitors, As Questions Continue About Cuomo Administration
Police found the 25-year-old victim inside a silver car with a gunshot wound to his chest.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspects Flee Scene Of Lamborghini Crash After Traffic Stop In Queens
He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.
Police said the shooting may have followed a dispute with another driver.MORE NEWS: Police Searching For Son Of 78-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Queens Apartment
The victim’s name has not been released.