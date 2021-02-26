CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Glendale, Local TV, New York, nyc shootings, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot to death overnight in a car in Queens.

It happened just after midnight near Woodhaven Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in the Glendale section.

Police found the 25-year-old victim inside a silver car with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

Police said the shooting may have followed a dispute with another driver.

The victim’s name has not been released.

