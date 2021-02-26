NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were stabbed in Brooklyn on Friday.
Police were called to 57th Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park around 9:30 p.m.READ MORE: Woman Collapses, Dies While Climbing Stairs To 19th-Floor Apartment During Power Outage In Co-Op City
There they found three Asian men with stab wounds.READ MORE: Exclusive: Orange County COVID Vaccine Site Ready To Go, But Organizers Say State Won't Send Them Any Doses
One of the victims is in critical condition.
Sources tell CBS2 it appears to have been an illegal gambling operation.MORE NEWS: New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza Stepping Down
Police are looking for up to five suspects.