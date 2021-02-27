By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a soggy start to Saturday, conditions improved a bit during the afternoon with drier conditions settling in. Clouds will prevail tonight with temps dropping into the upper 30s in NYC, and the upper 20s well north and west.
Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler but still in the mid & upper 40s, and we will once again be tracking some rain. The early morning will be dry but rain will return and continue into the afternoon, steady at times before tapering to showers overnight.
Monday will start off the work week with a few showers before some breaks of sun during the afternoon and temps once again topping out around 50.