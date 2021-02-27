By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It's a wet weekend out there, but it won't be a total washout. After a rainy start today, we'll get a dry break for the late afternoon and evening. There may even be some breaks of sun here and there. Temps will be mild, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Clouds will quickly increase once again overnight, but it does remain dry. We’ll be waking up around 40 in NYC, 30s in the suburbs, and some upper 20s far N&W. Watch for some slick spots in the higher elevations.
After a dry start, another round of rain moves in by late morning tomorrow and continues through the day. There may even be some brief heavier bouts south of the city. Temps are a little cooler, reaching the mid 40s.

A lingering shower early Monday along the coast gives way to a drier and milder afternoon with highs around 50. A strong cold front then moves through late in the day… Winds pick up, temps tumble and a few snow showers are even possible overnight.
We’ll be waking up in the teens and 20s Tuesday morning!
Fortunately, it's short-lived and we bounce back above normal for the rest of the week.
Spring countdown: 21 days!