NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Power is being restored to Co-op City Saturday after the outage led to the death of an elderly resident.
Police said the 73-year-old woman collapsed and died after her portable oxygen tank ran out while she climbed the stairs to her apartment on the 19th floor.
The elevator was out of service after a transformer caught fire Friday morning.
Thousands who live in buildings one through eight were left without electricity.
Authorities said they hoped to restore electricity, water and heat by Saturday morning.