TINTON FALLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A former New Jersey elementary school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting multiple children.
The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says 53-year-old Gustavo Barrientos, of Tinton Falls, was previously charged on Feb. 14 with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student.READ MORE: Man Wanted In Connection To String Of Sexual Assaults At Manhattan Subway Stations
As a result of their continued investigation, authorities have now charged Barrientos with sexually assaulting multiple other elementary school children.
Barrientos is a former elementary school teacher who worked in the Long Branch School District and at the Red Bank Charter School.READ MORE: NYPD: 1 Killed, 3 Hurt In Stabbing Linked To Illegal Brooklyn Gambling Den
Officials say Barrientos is being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing.
Anyone who has more information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office at 800-533-7443 or the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.MORE NEWS: Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspect Qinxuan Pan In Murder Of Yale Student Kevin Jiang
Anonymous tips can be left by calling the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-800-671-4400 or online at monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.