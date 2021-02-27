UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Family, friends and community members said their final farewells to a retired Bergen County firefighter Saturday.
Bagpipes were played, a flag was raised and there was a procession of blue lights at the funeral for Lawrence “Larry” Rauch.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In New York: Mayor De Blasio Says NYC Is On Track To Vaccinate Half A Million New Yorkers Per Week
Rauch died Sunday, Feb. 21.
He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was a member of the Upper Saddle River Fire Department for 49 years. He held the title of fire chief five times.
The mayor of Upper Saddle River remembered Rauch as a man of service who had a passion for teaching life skills.
"He recruited so many younger members and, you know, gave them a brotherhood, a community, a purpose, a love of service, plus skills to fight fires, so he saved lives in more ways than one," Mayor Joanne Minichetti said.
Rauch died a week and a half shy of his 79th birthday.