By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello everyone!
Unfortunately, we must plan for rain this weekend. There is some good news, it’s not a washout, but the newest data brings a few changes to the forecast.
First off, we can expect the light hit of snow to trend farther south, giving more coatings close to our higher populated metro areas. Rain also looks to stop a little earlier Saturday.
The last change and worst one, in my opinion, is the heavier rain for Sunday morning. South of the city could stack up closer to 2 inches by Monday.
Temps drop Tuesday for a one-day cold snap, then we rebound to 50 again by Thursday.
Heads up… Spring is 21 days away!