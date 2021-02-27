NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally against attacks on the Asian community is expected to draw large crowds to Foley Square on Saturday.
A handful of advocates and local leaders will speak-out on the recent rise in violent bias crimes.
The rally was being planned as we learned the victim of one of the city’s most recent anti-Asian attacks is now in a medically induced coma.
The man was stabbed in the back while walking down the street in lower Manhattan on Feb. 25. Police said charges against the suspect, Salman Muflihi, 23, were upgraded to include attempted murder as a hate crime.