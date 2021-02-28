By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a damp and cooler Sunday with rain for much of the region.
It’ll remain on the wet and chilly side into Monday, with temps only dropping slightly into the upper 30s to low 40s.
Monday will start off rainy and breezy with conditions improving by lunchtime. We'll actually get some sunshine with a high near 50, but the warmth will be short lived.
A strong cold front will move through Monday evening, sending temps crashing.
Tuesday will start off on a frigid note with actual temps in the teens and low 20s, but feeling closer to zero in New York City. Well north and west, temps could feel like double digits below zero, a harsh reminder that we're still in winter.