OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Torrington, Connecticut man who authorities say targeted at least four Connecticut EMS agencies by setting fires and throwing Molotov cocktails has been arrested in Pennsylvania, police said.
Richard White was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday after police obtained a warrant on third-degree arson and burglary charges, WFSB reported.
Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said White threw a Molotov cocktail on the ground at an ambulance facility in Meriden on Saturday, then drove to Old Saybrook and threw a Molotov cocktail at an ambulance facility there. Police said White also set two fires at ambulance facilities in Roxbury.
There were no reports of injuries from the attacks.
White was expected to be extradited to Connecticut. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges he faces.
