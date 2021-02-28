NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two men robbed and attacked a woman during a violent home invasion in Queens.
It happened around 7 p.m. in Flushing on Feb. 26.READ MORE: Black History Is Our History: New Jersey Chapter Of Black Prosecutors Association Founded On Desire To Build Trust With Community
The men following the woman, 35, into her apartment after she took out the trash, according to police.READ MORE: Police Say Connecticut Man Attacked Ambulance Facilities With Molotov Cocktails
The suspects allegedly threw the woman to the ground, pointed a gun at her head, then stole $3,000, two iPhones, a designer handbag and credit cards.MORE NEWS: 1 Injured In Manhole Fire In Midtown; FDNY, Utility Crews On Scene
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.